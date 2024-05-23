It happens all the time with online games. You are just trying to connect and enjoy a quick run and you are not able to play because of some irritating network error. That is also happening with players in Wuthering Waves, unfortunately. But do not despair, since we are here to help you and tell you how to fix Wuthering Waves network error. Keep reading to find out how!

How to Fix Wuthering Waves Network Error

There are several things you can do, we’ll list them here in order of what you should try first.

Check Wuthering Waves’ Server Status

The first thing to check, after you made sure that your connection is working fine, is checking to see if the problem lies with the Wuthering Waves servers. Are they operational? You might want to check the official website or the social media channels to see if there’s any news about maintenance schedules or server downtimes. Switching to a different server might help, but we wouldn’t generally recommend it.

Once you are sure that the servers are running fine, check if there are any updates to the client. They should be installed automatically, but perhaps something went wrong, so make sure that both the client and also your operating system, especially if playing on mobile, are updated.

Perhaps something went wrong with the last update to the client, in this case you can use the wrench icon inside the settings to repair the client, before reinstalling the game again.

Force Close the Client & Log in Again

This is a good tip, since issues might be solved by just closing the game completely and logging in again. You can do so both on mobile and on PC (through Task Manager). It might also help restarting the device you are playing on, in case you want to make sure.

Wait, Then Try Again

Perhaps the server is being overwhelmed by too many requests or there’s just a temporary problem that has not been announced on social media. We would recommend waiting a few minutes then trying again. Once you are sure that everything works fine on your end, it might be a good idea to contact customer support so they can help you in more detail.

What Is Causing the Wuthering Waves Network Error?

There might be a number of different reasons why you are getting this error. Perhaps there is a problem with the strength of your connection, especially if you are playing on mobile, then it might be a good idea to switch to WiFi or to get closer to the wireless signal. Or perhaps it’s just a temporary problem with the server you are trying to log in on, so that waiting might just fix it.

