There’s nothing worse than booting up a brand new game and experiencing a bunch of issues that make you feel like your rig is a donkey. Thing is, it’s quite a prevalent problem in the modern era of gaming, especially during the launch period of a new release. As a result, for those wondering how to fix stuttering in Lords of the Fallen, here’s what you need to know.

How Do I Fix the Stuttering in Lords of the Fallen?

While there’s no silver bullet fix that will fix the issue for everybody, we do have some methods that have proven to solve the problem.

Firstly, one of the most common fixes relating to performance and stuttering problems on PC can be alleviated by updating your graphics drivers. These need to be kept up-to-date in order to maximise your rig’s performance. As Lords of the Fallen is brand new and is built on Unreal Engine 5, there’s a high likelihood that the stuttering you’re experiencing is due to outdated graphics drivers.

Thankfully, updating graphics drivers is quite a straightforward process. All you need to do is head to your GPU manufacturer’s website. For those with Nvidia graphics cards, head here. And for those with AMD card, click through here.

Reduce Your PC’s Graphics Settings

This is another common fix that’ll help ameliorate performance issues on PC. Head into the game’s setting from the main menu and toggle over to the ‘Graphics’ tab. From here, you’ll be able to individually tweak your graphics settings. If they were originally on ‘Ultra’, consider dropping some options down to ‘High’. This may help to fix the stuttering problem.

Make Sure You’ve Downloaded the Day One Patch

Another potential problem that can cause stuttering issues may be due to the game having not finished downloading the day one patch. You can check on Steam by right-clicking on the game in your library > Properties > Updates > View “Lords of the Fallen” update history.

Check the Game’s Minimum Requirements

If you’re not meeting the game’s minimum requirements, this could be the cause of your stuttering issue. Here’s a rundown of the minimum and recommended requirements for Lords of the Fallen on PC:

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Windows 10 64bit Processor: intel i5 8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600

intel i5 8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: 6GBs VRAM | NVIDIA GTX-1060 | AMD Radeon RX 590

6GBs VRAM | NVIDIA GTX-1060 | AMD Radeon RX 590 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 45 GB available space

45 GB available space Additional Notes: 720p Low Quality Settings | SSD (Preferred) | HDD (Supported)

Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Windows 10 64bit Processor: intel i7 8700 | AMD Ryzen 5 3600

intel i7 8700 | AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: 8GBs VRAM | NVIDIA RTX-2080 | AMD Radeon RX 6700

8GBs VRAM | NVIDIA RTX-2080 | AMD Radeon RX 6700 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 45 GB available space

45 GB available space Additional Notes: 1080p High Quality Settings | SSD Required

And that's a wrap for our guide on how to fix stuttering in Lords of the Fallen. Hopefully, one of these methods will rectify your issues.