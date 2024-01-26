How to Fix Session Search Error in Palworld

Being an early access title, there are still quite a few technical issues to be ironed out in Palworld. That said, some of these have workarounds you can make use of in the meantime. Here’s how to fix the session search error in Palworld.

Palworld Session Search Error Fix

Whenever you’re trying to load your save in Palworld — whether it’s a solo game or multiplayer world — you may run into the following error message: “Session Search Error OnFindSessionsComplete bWasSuccessful == false”.

This will prevent you from joining your world, and it’s a highly annoying error to run into. It’s likely that you’ll run into this error when the Palworld servers are near max capacity. With heavy load on the servers, there’s a good chance it’ll be harder for you to join or create servers. That being said, here are a few things you can try:

Restart your game and check for updates

Avoid changing world settings

Disable multiplayer

Your first step should always be to restart the game and check for updates. There’s a chance that you may have missed a patch or a hotfix, and you’ll need to update the game before you can play again.

If that doesn’t work, there are a couple things you can try. The first is to make sure that your world settings have not been altered by the host if you’re trying to join a game. Alternatively, if you’re trying to rejoin your own server, toggle the multiplayer option to Off from the settings before you load in.

You can try tweaking these settings again once you’re back in the server, but if you’re frequently encountering the session search error, you may want to consider leaving these settings be in the meantime.

That’s all you need to know about how to fix the session search error in Palworld. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.