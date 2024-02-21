How to Fix Nightingale Shards Error

Lots of players have been trying to launch Nightingale to no avail. This is because of the annoying “error getting shards for client” error that seems to keep popping up for many players whenever they try to start the game.

Let’s review what causes the shard error and how to fix it.

What is Shards Error in Nightingale

The “error getting shards for client” message isn’t actually an error. It’s the game’s way of telling you that the servers are down. Nightingale is currently in early access, and its booming popularity has caused a lot of stress on the game’s servers. This could be due to either the developers pushing out bugfixes, or the servers having trouble keeping up. The shards error will prevent you from connecting while the servers are down or under maintenance, preventing all online activities.

How to Fix Shards Error in Nightingale

While server downtime is the primary reason for the shards error in Nightingale, it can also be caused by a laggy internet connection. In this instance, the maintenance for Nightingale servers began on February 21, 2024, at 4 am MT and lasted around 30 to 60 minutes. If you were facing this issue period, then you must have encountered the shards error. While it should be gone for now, it’s good to know what the error actually means.

We’re still not sure why Inflexion Games has chosen such a vague and ominous message to indicate server maintenance, and hopefully, it’s changed in the future. During this maintenance period, they tackled the following issues:

The “Running out of GPU memory” error on graphic cards that exceed min specs

Issues with arrow keys being used for key rebinds

Pressing Tab + I together crashing the game

Now that you know what the “error getting shards for client” means, you don’t need to panic when it shows up again in the future…hopefully. Keep an eye out for official updates from Inflexion Games regarding server maintenance whenever it pops up again! In the meantime, you should brush up on your knowledge and learn how to get Essence Dust and Twine in Nightingale.