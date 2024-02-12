How to Fix Helldivers 2 Failed to Connect to Server PS5 Error

Helldivers 2 can be an incredibly entertaining title, but it isn’t without its flaws. Case in point: you likely found this guide because you were hit with the dreaded “Failed to Connect to Server” error on PS5 in Helldivers 2. Worry not though, as we have some useful info and fixes to share with you.

Helldivers 2 Failed to Connect to Server PS5 Error Fix

There aren’t many ways to fix the Helldivers 2 failed to connect to server error on PS5. However, there are two methods players have found to be helpful in most cases.

The first is to reboot your game entirely. This will establish a new place in the queue of players being added to servers. All you need to do here is back out of the game entirely and close it out. Then restart the game, and then try to load into a mission. If you’re lucky, this causes the game to place you in a better spot in the queue. This prevents you from being stuck in a holding cycle for hours.

The other option is less than ideal. Log off from the game and don’t attempt to play it for at least a few hours. With this one, you’re basically waiting until the servers aren’t overwhelmed and are more capable of taking in new players.

What Causes the Failed to Connect to Server Error on PS5? Explained

Bear in mind, however, that neither of these fixes are guaranteed to work, as the error stems from the Helldivers 2 servers being overloaded.

Interest in the game has far surpassed what developer Arrowhead Game Studios expected. In turn, this has led to the game’s servers not being ready for the sheer influx of players they’ve experienced. As a result, they regularly reach capacity on a given day and don’t have any more room for additional players to join.

On the plus side, it won’t be an issue forever. Arrowhead has already stated that it’s actively working on addressing the server issues, so they should be fixed sometime in the near future. Exactly when is anyone’s guess, but you can stay up to date on the progress of fixes via the developer’s official Twitter/X account.

You can also stay up to date on the status of the game’s servers via the Twitter/X account or the game’s official Discord server. Both are updated regularly, and you can count on the developers to address any server issues via both platforms.

Hopefully, this helps you deal with the Helldivers 2 failed to connect to server error on PS5. For more on the game, check out our other guides down below. They tackle everything from what all of the difficulty levels do to general fixes for crashing.