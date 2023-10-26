How to Fix Healthcare Problems in Cities Skylines 2

Keeping track of your Cims’ health and well-being is one of the most crucial aspects of the CS universe, ultimately determining how your journey turns out. So, if you’re currently experiencing issues with healthcare in Cities Skylines 2, here are a few ways to remedy the occurrence.

How to Deal With Healthcare Problems in Cities Skylines 2

Those who are having difficulty with Cities Skylines 2’s healthcare system can try to implement one of the following techniques in the game:

Place down the Health Research Institute or Medical University.

Ensure that you’re roadways to clinics are properly linked.

Create a district and place down your preferred clinic.

Utilize Deathcare services.

Many players have indicated that healthcare problems can persist, regardless of how many clinics you have, due to the citizens not being “well educated” in the medical field. Thus, you can give your Cims the resources they need to get appropriately acclimated with healthcare. It comes at a cost, though, since these more advanced buildings require significant upkeep, so try to keep that in mind when placing them down.

Image Source: Colossal Order Ltd. via Twinfinite

Although it may seem counterintuitive, it’s essential to use Deathcare services like the Cemetery or Crematorium to balance out the system. Other players have noted that districts can get rid of those healthcare complaints from citizens, differing from larger settlements that may be too broad.

Another good option is to ensure that the roadways are clear for ambulances, specifically with traffic issues. Some players have also suggested ignoring the negative feedback from citizens, as they always seem to complain, no matter how successful your city runs. The notifications may be linked to a bug as well, similar to the flickering issue, so we may need to wait until the developers address the problem.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you with the healthcare issue in Cities Skylines 2, and you can learn more tips by checking out our How to Fix “Not Enough Customers” guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional content about the game.