How to Fix FIFA 23 SSL Connect Error on PS4 & PS5

FIFA players, or simply longtime players of EA titles, have become quite familiar with in-game errors over the years. In this particular case, an SSL Connect error has taken hold of PlayStation players looking to step out on the virtual pitch, creating a white screen and all but stopping the game in its tracks. Fortunately, the fix is simple, so we’re here to tell you how to fix the FIFA 23 SSL Connect error on PS4 and PS5.

Before we dive into fixing the FIFA 23 SSL Connect error on your PS4 and PS5, it’s worth noting that right now, the issue probably isn’t on your end. Instead, it appears as though EA’s online services are having some issues, as reported by the EA Help account on Twitter right now.

The tweet reads: “Something’s up with our online services, but we’re on it. In the meantime, you might not be able to connect to online modes, buy games, or log in to your account. We’ll get you back in your game as soon as we can.”

Something's up with our online services, but we're on it. In the meantime, you might not be able to connect to online modes, buy games, or log in to your account. We’ll get you back in your game as soon as we can. — EA Help (@EAHelp) May 4, 2023

It appears as though there’s no signs of a fix at the time of updating this post, but keep checking the EA Help account and with a bit of luck, we’ll get an update soon.

If once EA has fixed the issue on their end you’re still receiving the SSL connect error, fear not, as we can talk you through the steps you can take to fix it on your end, too.

Guide to Fixing the FIFA 23 SSL Connect Error on PS4 & PS5

If players happen to run into this issue, a message will display that reads, “Cannot communicate using SSL.” All this means is that you haven’t linked your EA Origin account to your PlayStation Network ID. What follows is a simple step-by-step process which will correct that.

Linking Your EA Origin and PSN accounts Head to EA.com. Click on the icon located in the top-right corner. Enter your PlayStation ID username and password. Accept the prompt to link your EA Origin and PSN accounts. Click the icon again > Account Settings > Connections. Verify the accounts have been linked.

Once you’ve linked these accounts, you should have access to FIFA 23 once again. If, for some reason, that is not the case, reaching out to EA Support directly is your next best option. That said, this is an easy fix that can be accomplished with just a few simple steps.

For now, that’s all you need to know when it comes to how to fix the FIFA 23 SSL Connect error on PS4 and PS5. If you’re looking for more in-game tips and tricks, though, Twinfinite is the place to be. Be sure to check out our guides covering how to complete the Hybrid Nations SBC and how to score downward headers, as well as endless information at the links below.

