For the most part Roblox works pretty well, but sometimes you get errors like ‘Failed to Download or Apply Critical Settings.’ Figuring out the problem is a bit of a head-scratcher. Regardless, we’ll make everything right by showing you how to fix the Failed to Download or Apply Critical Settings error on Roblox.

How to Fix Failed to Download or Apply Critical Settings Error on Roblox

As to why you’re getting the error for Roblox, the second half of the error offers a hint: “Please check your internet connection.” While this is good advice and a possible solution, it isn’t the whole picture. It’s a good place to start, though, so let’s get into it:

Check your internet connection. First things first: test your internet speed. You can use sites like Ookla to gauge your download speeds, to see if it matches up with your provider. Restart your modem and or router. Even if your internet connection seems to be running as intended, it’s still worth rebooting your modem and router (you likely only have a modem). Simply pull the power cable to both, wait 60 seconds, then plug them back in. Run Roblox as administrator. Locate Roblox Player on your computer, right-click, and choose “Run as Administrator.” You can go a step further by opening Properties instead, going into Compatibility, and checkmarking “Run this program as an administrator.” Disable your anti-virus/firewall or add Roblox as an exception. The safer option would be to add Roblox as an exception, to pass through your anti-virus without a problem. In fact, it’s one of the causes of the error. It’s a little different for every anti-virus, but all have a list of programs, which is where you’ll find Roblox. Make sure it’s allowed through! Start over with a fresh install of Roblox. To ensure your version of Roblox is fresh, launch the Run program in Windows. Search %localappdata% then click OK. Find the Roblox folder and delete the entire folder. If you try joining any Roblox game, you’ll automatically download the latest launcher.

Well, that’s the last and final step to fixing the Failed to Download or Apply Critical Settings error on Roblox. As always, if you’re having troubles elsewhere, like error 291 or error 773, we’ve got guides for those, too!