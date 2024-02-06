How to Fix Enshrouded Crash Minidump Error

Coming across the Enshrouded crash minidump error when trying to play the game? While this specific error code isn’t the most common for those diving into the survival RPG, it can seriously hinder your progress. In this guide, we’ll provide you with some solutions to resolve the issue.

How to Fix Crash Minidump Error in Enshrouded

The best way to fix the crash minidump error in Enshrouded is to verify the integrity of the game files.

Users on the game’s Steam forums have reported an increased frequency of this specific crash since Hotfix 7 was released at the start of February 2024. While booting up the game and loading into a server seems to work fine, crashing then occurs when you try to leave your spawn room.

Developer Keen Games has yet to publicly address the crash minidump error, or provide specific solutions to avoid it. Therefore, your best options are as follows.

How to Verify Enshrouded Game Files

Launch Steam and scroll down to Enshrouded in your library.

Right-click the game and select Properties.

Select Installed Files, then click on ‘Verify integrity of game files’.

Wait for the process to finish, then boot into Enshrouded to see if it has worked.

Follow the steps above and hopefully, the crash minidump error in Enshrouded will disappear. Verifying the integrity of game files tends to iron out any small issues or graphical quirks, so it could work here.

However, if that fails to work there are few other options to solve the problem. You could also clear your cache within Steam, specifically for the Enshrouded game files. Here’s how to do it:

Boot up Steam as normal.

On the app, go to Settings, then Downloads, then Clear Cache.

Wait a few moments for the process to take place.

If neither fiddling with your game files nor cache resolve the problem, there’s not much left you can do. At that point, it’s best to check the Keen Games X page, or the Enshrouded Discord server. As soon as there’s a hotfix for this specific issue, you’ll find out there.

That's all for this guide!