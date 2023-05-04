Image Source: EA

The sad truth in gaming having an online focus is that not everything is perfect 24/7. However, bigger issues can impede gaming more than others, such as EA service problems. Fortunately, we have plenty of experience with these things and usually know a few tricks. Here’s how to fix EA error code 721.

EA Error Code 721 Fix

You will see Error Code 721 only when you have failed to connect to EA’s servers. Typically, this can be a problem from your side of the connection, but that’s not always the case.

To fix this, disconnect your computer or console from your network and completely restart your router for an easy troubleshooting method. Reconnecting to the network and attempting to relaunch the game should correct the connection problems. Though, this isn’t just game based and can also affect logging in and buying games through their storefront.

However, that’s only if the problem isn’t from EA’s side. To see if EA is having problems, follow our guide to check the servers. This will give you the full rundown of any problems.

Going off of that, as of 12:00 PM on May 4, there are major issues going on with EA’s servers, and that information was shared in a tweet. This problem also affects the EA App.

Something's up with our online services, but we're on it. In the meantime, you might not be able to connect to online modes, buy games, or log in to your account. We’ll get you back in your game as soon as we can. — EA Help (@EAHelp) May 4, 2023

At this moment in time, there isn’t anything that players can do besides wait as EA works on the problem.

This is everything you need to know regarding how to fix EA error code 721. Stick around, and we will be sure to deliver you updates when we know more.

