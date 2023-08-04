Guides

How to Fix Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch Drops Not Showing Up

Looks like Twitch might have rolled a 1 when it comes to drops.

Image Source: Larian Studios

One of the best Twitch features is that watching streamers play certain games can earn you various items in your game. While this mostly applies to multiplayer games and battle royales, it can also happen in single-player games. For instance, Baldur’s Gate 3 has a Twitch drop component, but many players report not getting the items.

Can You Fix the Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch Drop Issue?

At the moment, it seems the Twitch Drop issue is a wide error, as it is being reported all over the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit. It seems Twitch is showing that viewers have earned the drops, but they aren’t being awarded in-game.

Twitch drops not showing
by u/Barakux in BaldursGate3

It seems there is some issue with players who have linked their Twitch account to their Larian Studios account. As this seems to be a widespread issue, there’s no current fix, and will probably require a patch to the game. It seems that the trouble is only with Twitch Drops, as pre-order and deluxe edition bonuses are showing up without any delay.

For the time being, as long as Twitch shows you have earned the drops, then it is just a matter of patience. As Larian Studios already put out a Hotfix on launch day, they seem to be on top of any Baldur’s Gate 3 issues.

Hopefully, this means the Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch Drops problem will be rectified before too long, and players can enjoy the items they earned by watching streamers. In the meantime, we have plenty of Baldur’s Gate 3 guides to help you in the early stages of the game, and you can find those in our links below.

