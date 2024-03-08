How to Fix ‘An Update Is Required To Continue’ Error in Fortnite

Though Fortnite seems just about unbreakable all the time, there are still moments of instability, and errors start popping up. The problem with errors is that sometimes they tell you to do something you can’t possibly fix, and it’s best to know the difference. If you get the ‘an update is required to continue’ error in Fortnite, here’s how to fix it.

Recommended Videos

Please note that if you’re seeing this on March 8, then this error is directly caused by server issues. The game was supposed to go live for Chapter 5 Season 2 earlier in the morning, but problems arose that made Epic Games delay it until early evening. For that reason, things aren’t working right, and trying to load the game only results in errors.

The first thing to check for this is if the game is currently in scheduled downtime by looking at the Fortnite Status Twitter account. You should also follow our guide to check if Fortnite is down, which could also give that message.

However, if the game is supposed to be live, there are a couple of easy troubleshooting fixes. According to players’ reactions online, this error seems to affect PC players only.

The first thing to do is completely close out of Fortnite and the Epic Games launcher. This should have corrected whatever was going wrong.

If not, close both again but only open the launcher back up. Check your settings to ensure auto-update is turned on, and then reload the launcher. Assuming the error wasn’t due to other issues, an update should start, and you can safely play Fortnite once more.

Hopefully this corrects the ‘an update is required to continue’ Fortnite error. If you continue to have issues, please let us know in the comments below.