Category:
Guides

How to Fix ‘An Update Is Required To Continue’ Error in Fortnite

Are you being prompted for an update? Here's what to do.
Image of Cameron Waldrop
Cameron Waldrop
|
Published: Mar 8, 2024 06:29 pm
How to Fix 'An Update Is Required To Continue' Error in Fortnite
Image Source: Epic Games

Though Fortnite seems just about unbreakable all the time, there are still moments of instability, and errors start popping up. The problem with errors is that sometimes they tell you to do something you can’t possibly fix, and it’s best to know the difference. If you get the ‘an update is required to continue’ error in Fortnite, here’s how to fix it.

Recommended Videos

Please note that if you’re seeing this on March 8, then this error is directly caused by server issues. The game was supposed to go live for Chapter 5 Season 2 earlier in the morning, but problems arose that made Epic Games delay it until early evening. For that reason, things aren’t working right, and trying to load the game only results in errors.

Fortnite ‘An Update Is Required To Continue’ Error Fix

The first thing to check for this is if the game is currently in scheduled downtime by looking at the Fortnite Status Twitter account. You should also follow our guide to check if Fortnite is down, which could also give that message.

However, if the game is supposed to be live, there are a couple of easy troubleshooting fixes. According to players’ reactions online, this error seems to affect PC players only.

The first thing to do is completely close out of Fortnite and the Epic Games launcher. This should have corrected whatever was going wrong.

If not, close both again but only open the launcher back up. Check your settings to ensure auto-update is turned on, and then reload the launcher. Assuming the error wasn’t due to other issues, an update should start, and you can safely play Fortnite once more.

Hopefully this corrects the ‘an update is required to continue’ Fortnite error. If you continue to have issues, please let us know in the comments below.

related content
Read Article LoLdle Answers Today: All Modes & No Spoilers (March 9)
LoLdle front page
Category: Guides
Guides
LoLdle Answers Today: All Modes & No Spoilers (March 9)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Best Builds in Balatro: Best Balatro Strategies, Explained
Best Builds in Balatro: Best Balatro Strategies, Explained
Category: Guides
Guides
Best Builds in Balatro: Best Balatro Strategies, Explained
Cameron Waldrop Cameron Waldrop Mar 8, 2024
Read Article How to Change Time of Day in Spider-Man 2
Can you change the time of day in Spider-Man 2?
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Change Time of Day in Spider-Man 2
Dylan Chaundy Dylan Chaundy Mar 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article LoLdle Answers Today: All Modes & No Spoilers (March 9)
LoLdle front page
Category: Guides
Guides
LoLdle Answers Today: All Modes & No Spoilers (March 9)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Best Builds in Balatro: Best Balatro Strategies, Explained
Best Builds in Balatro: Best Balatro Strategies, Explained
Category: Guides
Guides
Best Builds in Balatro: Best Balatro Strategies, Explained
Cameron Waldrop Cameron Waldrop Mar 8, 2024
Read Article How to Change Time of Day in Spider-Man 2
Can you change the time of day in Spider-Man 2?
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Change Time of Day in Spider-Man 2
Dylan Chaundy Dylan Chaundy Mar 8, 2024
Author
Cameron Waldrop
Cameron is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and regularly covers battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends. He started writing for Twinfinite in late 2019 and has reviewed many great games. While he loves a good shooter, his heart will always belong to JRPGs.