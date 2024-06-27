Have you been having trouble keeping fish from swimming away while playing with your priest or bard? If so, you’ll want to know all about how to fish in Tarisland. Keep reading and we’ll tell you all the tips and secrets to become a perfect fisherman!

Recommended Videos

How Do You Fish in Tarisland?

First of all, it’s worth noting that you cannot fish right away in Tarisland. You have to progress through the main quest, along with getting your character up to level 25.

At the start of this new day, go to the SilverLit Trading Post and speak with an NPC named Black Gun. You should be familiar with him already. He gives you a Beginner’s fishing rod and basically teaches you how to fish, sending you to practice at Fisherman’s Dock.

These are the steps to fish:

Equip your Fishing Rod in the bottom slot.

Choose any area (with water) that you can fish in.

Throw your fishhook in the area that you want.

Wait until you catch a fish (green bar at the top).

Keep clicking to reel it in.

That’s all there is to it! You can catch fish and also shells, which can be sold for a good price. There’s one more thing you need to know while fishing: dealing with sharks.

Image Source: Level Infinite

How to Deal With Sharks While Fishing

Sooner or later, while fishing, you’ll encounter a shark. Once it appears, the green line that you were used to will turn into something a bit different: a red shark icon will start “hunting” down your fishing line.

What you need to do here is click, but do so in a manner that you avoid going over the shark line. Keep your rod away from the shark with precise and timely clicks – you just have a few seconds to do so. After a while, the shark will tire itself out, and you should be able to continue fishing without problems. Otherwise, you’ll lose your fish to the shark.

That’s all you need to know on how to fish in Tarisland! For more guides on the game, check out our articles on how to build stairs and how to fix not available in your region error.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy