The latest tricky quest for Fortnite X TMNT involves the notorious Foot Clan. Shredder’s army of ninjas are causing trouble in the city and it is up to you and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, to sort them out!

Read on to see how to find TMNT Foot Clan banners in Fortnite as part of the Cowabunga Challenges.

There are multiple Foot Clan Banners placed around most of the named locations in Fortnite. When you enter a match make sure you see where the bus is passing over and find the best spot for you. If you want to avoid other players then try the areas such as Lavish Lair, Ruined Reels and Hazy Hillside which tend to be quieter. You will find at least one Foot Clan Banner at the following locations:

Lavish Lair (2 Banners)

Classy Courts (2 Banners)

Grand Glacier (1 Banner)

Reckless Railways (2 Banners)

Hazy Hillside (2 Banners)

Fencing Fields (2 Banners)

Ruined Reels (2 Banners)

Pleasant Piazza (1 Banner)

Snooty Steppes (2 Banners)

They are easy to spot as they are tall and bright purple with the Foot Clan insignia on them. The only thing you have to do once you find them is destroy them by any means necessary. The easiest way to do this is with your pickaxe but you can shoot at them if you want to cause a bit more drama!

You must destroy three of these Foot Clan Banners to complete the quest and gain your reward. If you are quick you might be able to get them all done in one match but the quest can be completed over a few matches if you need. It is also possible to keep going back to the same Foot Clan Banner in different matches as they respawn every time!

