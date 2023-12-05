Remember the Coral buddies who sing a merry tune in Fortnite? Well, they have returned to Chapter 5 Season 1, and you can find their secret cave hidden somewhere on the map. Read on to discover exactly where they are and how to find the secret Coral Buddies cave in Fortnite!

Where is the Secret Cave in Fortnite Chapter 5?

There is a huge stash of chests in an amazing secret cavern hidden beneath the frozen mountains in Fortnite Chapter 5! To find this secret cave and meet the Coral Buddies living inside head over to the coast south of Grand Glacier.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Head inside the cave, open all the chests, and equip weapons as go explore deeper inside. There is a great deal of loot here, so this would make an ideal landing spot during Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1! Continue on until you come to a chest blocking the next section. Break this chest and keep crawling through.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

After a while, you will get to what seems to be a dead end. Break the rocks in front of you and you will find a huge cavern inside, with Coral Buddies singing near the water and their ship sailing nearby. There is plenty of wood here to harvest, mushrooms to forage, and more chests to loot. Take what you need and head back.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The only way out is back the way you came. It looks like you could build out of the mountain at the top, but it blocks you from climbing high.

That’s how to find and explore the secret cave in Fortnite Chapter 5! Now you’ve met the Coral Buddies, why not check out more tips. That includes how to get a free emote, plus our other Fortnite guides below.