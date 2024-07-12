You’ll come across the Monolith of Greed early in your journey through the world of Once Human. As with other Danger Zones, there’s a Mystic Chest hidden in the area. Given the size of the area and the strong Deviants inhabiting it, here’s how to find the Monolith of Greed Mystic Chest in Once Human.

Monolith of Greed Mystic Chest Location

The Monolith of Greed is home to the game’s first dungeon, although since the dungeon consists of a single boss fight you can consider the exterior a dungeon in itself. Not only is it inhabited by some of the strongest enemies you’ll have faced so far, it’s also the biggest Danger Zone you’ll likely have come across at this point in the game. Luckily you’ll have Mary alongside you, so you shouldn’t worry too much about health or ammo. Just remember that Deviants have easily recognizable weak points.

Image Source: NetEase Games via Twinfinite

The area is home to the Arbiter and Glutton enemies. The Arbiter’s weak point is the tumor on its back, so take aim at it wherever you can. The Glutton has four weak points – the glowing sections of its legs and the head. If you can take out the weak points on the legs first you’ll stagger it, leaving its head vulnerable to melee strikes.

To find the Mystic Chest, follow the directions towards the Monolith itself. Instead of entering the building, pass it by and follow the hill on the left.

Once you reach the top of the hill, you’ll see another building right ahead of you. Head inside and there’s a semi-hidden corridor at the back of the room. Follow the corridor into the lab, which you can see through the glass. The mystic chest is in this lab.

Image Source: NetEase Games via Twinfinite

Monolith of Greed Armor Chest

There are several gear crates throughout the complex, but there’s only one that counts towards this requirement if you’re looking to clear the danger zone.

Head back to the ramp you came up to access the second part of the monolith, near where the Arbiter spawns. Facing the ramp, there’s a building to the right. Head to the building and you’ll see a ladder on the right-hand side. Climb the ladder and you’ll see a chest ahead of you on the right.

