A new set of Midas Quests approaches with one asking you to eat a favorite food of the gods. As you may know already by speaking to the Oracle, this food is a Fortnite classic: the banana. But this is no ordinary banana… read on to how to find the Banana of the Gods in Fortnite.

How to Get the Banana of the Gods in Fortnite

There is a brand-new consumable in Fortnite! You are most likely to find the Banana of the Gods at Mount Olympus and Brawler’s Battleground. You will find it as floor loot or in Olympian chests. Olympian Chests are shiny gold treasure chests, that look and sound different from regular chests.

The Banana of the Gods is a legendary consumable item. This means you won’t find it as easily as you would regular consumables such as apples or coconuts. As it is the food of the gods themselves, this consumable does more than just boost your health. It heals you 3HP every second for 20 seconds and gives you a speed and jumping boost during that time.

The Banana of the Gods is best used as a health top-up and quick escape plan. They can be consumed on the go so you don’t have to worry about hanging around while you eat.

We haven’t found a Banana of the God anywhere else but the Olympian areas but you may be more lucky! If you want to be guaranteed to find one, head to the Olympian desert to the southwest of the map.

Don’t forget to search and consume on the Banana of the Gods for your Myth of Midas quest! Next up, check out how to get the amazing Chains of Hades, or find those elusive Golden Chickens in Fortnite right now.

