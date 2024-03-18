How to Find Golden Chickens in Fortnite

Fortnite’s latest update has introduced a new, shiny version of everyone’s favorite poultry pal. The Fortnite chicken will now be dressed in its finest golden feathers and lay golden eggs for you to collect. Find out more about how you can find these amazing golden chickens in Fortnite right now.

Where to Find Golden Chickens in Fortnite

You can find Golden Chickens on farmland, in grassy areas, and around the new Greek Myth POIs in Fortnite after the 29.10 update.

Chickens have been a regular feature in Fortnite since Chapter 2 Season 6. They have been vaulted, unvaulted, become zombies, and even had a special glowing version which dropped loot! In Chapter 5 Season 2, chickens have been touched by Midas and can now lay golden eggs.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

These golden chickens are just like a regular Fortnite chicken, with one exception: they will drop golden eggs when startled! Picking up the golden eggs will give you a number of gold bars which you can then spend. You can spend gold bars on the following:

Items at a Vending Machine

Items at a Healing Machine

Items at a Midas Vending Machine

Items from an NPC

Hiring an NPC

Using the Golden Weapon Upgrade Service

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Golden chickens can be used just like regular chickens. You can shoot them to collect meat for healing (and now gold to spend!) or you can pick a chicken up and use it while travelling. Holding a chicken while jumping gives you a boost in height but you will travel slower with it. Also, you won’t be able to sprint while holding a chicken. Jumping from a height with a chicken stops any fall damage as the bird allows you to gently float to the ground.

While you search for golden chickens in Fortnite, why not also check out the new Chapter 5 POIs and the upcoming Crew Pass skin.

