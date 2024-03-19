All Fortnite Rise of Midas and Midas Presents Quests

Midas has returned and he brings quests to complete and a new LTM to enjoy! Jump into Fortnite now to witness the Rise of Midas and complete various quests for bonus XP and other rewards. Read on to find all Rise of Midas quests and all Midas Presents quests in Fortnite.

All Fortnite Rise of Midas Quests

The Rise of Midas quests are live for two weeks only, starting this week with Midas Rises and ending April 2nd, 2024. Complete each of the quests below to earn 10K XP each, plus a cosmetic reward after completing 6/12/18 quests.

Image Source: Epic Games

Midas Rises

Collect bars (2 stage quest)

Hit an Olympian Boss with Chains of Hades

Deal 750 damage to players with Chains of Hades or Harbinger SMG

Investigate Midas’ Jail Cell three times

Corroborate with Marigold on Midas’ escape

Search 10 chests or ammo boxes at the Marigold or Hot Spots

Et tu, Brutus?

Hire specialists in 3 different matches

Purchase from 3 Midas Vending Machines or Service Stations

Scan the Marigold for recording devices

Complete a thorough investigation of Brutus before confronting him

Confront Brutus

Jules vs. The Golden Touch

Deal 300 damage to opponents while under the effects of The River Styx

Hit structures at Grim Gate to collect a Jar of Essence

Deliver the Jar of Essence to Jules

Mod 3 weapons

Eliminate 5 players with fully modded weapons

Myth of Midas

Deal 750 damage to players with the Midas Drum Gun or other Drum Gun

Place top 50 without consuming healing items

Eliminate an opponent within 10 seconds of collecting bars

Consume a Banana of the Gods

The Great Marigold Yacht Heist

Blow up a fuel pump

Catch a Golden Chicken

Honk a car horn within 10m of an enemy player

Travel 1000 distance while flying with Wings of Icarus

Complete a Train Heist or claim the floating island capture point

All Midas Presents: Floor Is Lava Quests

Survive 10 Storm Circles

Deal 750 damage to players with Snipers or DMRs

Use 3 Bandages or Small Shield Potions

Visit 5 Named Locations

Collect Legendary or Mythic items

Collect Olympian Powers in 3 different matches

That is every Midas quest in Fortnite. Don’t forget to play every day as more quests are unlocked. For more chances to gain XP in Fortnite check out the best XP creative map, Fortnite LEGO quests, and more tips and tricks!

