All Fortnite Rise of Midas and Midas Presents Quests

Midas has returned and he brings quests to complete and a new LTM to enjoy! Jump into Fortnite now to witness the Rise of Midas and complete various quests for bonus XP and other rewards. Read on to find all Rise of Midas quests and all Midas Presents quests in Fortnite.
All Fortnite Rise of Midas Quests
The Rise of Midas quests are live for two weeks only, starting this week with Midas Rises and ending April 2nd, 2024. Complete each of the quests below to earn 10K XP each, plus a cosmetic reward after completing 6/12/18 quests.
Midas Rises
- Collect bars (2 stage quest)
- Hit an Olympian Boss with Chains of Hades
- Deal 750 damage to players with Chains of Hades or Harbinger SMG
- Investigate Midas’ Jail Cell three times
- Corroborate with Marigold on Midas’ escape
- Search 10 chests or ammo boxes at the Marigold or Hot Spots
Et tu, Brutus?
- Hire specialists in 3 different matches
- Purchase from 3 Midas Vending Machines or Service Stations
- Scan the Marigold for recording devices
- Complete a thorough investigation of Brutus before confronting him
- Confront Brutus
Jules vs. The Golden Touch
- Deal 300 damage to opponents while under the effects of The River Styx
- Hit structures at Grim Gate to collect a Jar of Essence
- Deliver the Jar of Essence to Jules
- Mod 3 weapons
- Eliminate 5 players with fully modded weapons
Myth of Midas
- Deal 750 damage to players with the Midas Drum Gun or other Drum Gun
- Place top 50 without consuming healing items
- Eliminate an opponent within 10 seconds of collecting bars
- Consume a Banana of the Gods
The Great Marigold Yacht Heist
- Blow up a fuel pump
- Catch a Golden Chicken
- Honk a car horn within 10m of an enemy player
- Travel 1000 distance while flying with Wings of Icarus
- Complete a Train Heist or claim the floating island capture point
All Midas Presents: Floor Is Lava Quests
- Survive 10 Storm Circles
- Deal 750 damage to players with Snipers or DMRs
- Use 3 Bandages or Small Shield Potions
- Visit 5 Named Locations
- Collect Legendary or Mythic items
- Collect Olympian Powers in 3 different matches
That is every Midas quest in Fortnite. Don’t forget to play every day as more quests are unlocked. For more chances to gain XP in Fortnite check out the best XP creative map, Fortnite LEGO quests, and more tips and tricks!
