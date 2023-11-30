how-to-find-roblox-condo-games

Roblox is home to a treasure trove of user-created experiences, divided further into a myriad of categories, from clicking games to full-blown immersive simulators. One category that Roblox Corporation doesn’t sanction, but still manages to squeak by (at least for a little while) are condo games. What are they? Should they be played? Knowing is half the battle, like understanding how to find condo games on Roblox.

Please note: Condo games on Roblox are adult in nature and, naturally, are meant for adults. This is purely for educational purposes, and viewer discretion is strongly advised. Playing them can result in a permanent ban. You have been warned.

What Are Condo Games on Roblox?

To go more in depth, condo games are specifically designed for adults 18+ and 21+, depending on the state. They involve sexually explicit adult content, like dating, nudity, and coarse language.

For more information on what mature content is allowed on Roblox, you can visit Roblox’s 17+ Policy Standards, which—surprise, surprise!—also rejects sexually explicit content. Either way, being involved in or the development of condo games can and will result in a ban.

How to Find Condo Games on Roblox

As of 2023, there are two ways of finding condo games on Roblox:

You can search for a specific condo game, provided you know the name of it (but are usually private, anyway)

Finding them through Discord servers (which are age-restricted), where you can get an invite to a private Roblox condo game

Again, seeing as Roblox is clearly a platform for children, condo games are most certainly prohibited and violate the Roblox Community Standards. As such, you cannot simply search for “condo games” and expect results. You’ll get none.

Well, that’s the meat and potatoes on how to find condo games on Roblox. Unless you go out of your way to a Discord server, players will have a very hard time finding condo games. Not to mention the frequent banning of such experiences. As it stands, Roblox is still a safe place for kids to enjoy fun experiences like Doors!