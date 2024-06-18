How to Find Mithril in Wuthering Waves

On the sixth day’s challenge in the Second Coming of Solaris event, you need to find a material called Mithril in Wuthering Waves. Since this item doesn’t actually exist in the game, you need to find an alternative ore to bring to Maui.

Recommended Videos

Where to Get Mithril in Wuthering Waves

There are no ores called Mithril in Wuthering Waves, and it merely appears in the Second Coming of Solaris novel. The name is likely a reference to the legendary Mythril ores from the Final Fantasy series. Although it doesn’t exist in the game, you can use other materials to complete the sixth day’s challenge.

Here are the items you can submit to Maqi:

Indigoite

Lampylumen

Scarletthorn

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Mithril Alternatives

Both Indigoite and Scarlettorn are materials to craft several 4-star and 3-star weapons at Uncle Wei’s Weapon Shop. We don’t recommend using them as a substitute for Mithril since you can use them for other things. The two ores can also be found in various locations on the map. Here is the list:

Desorock Highlands

Norfall Pass

Gorges of Spirits

Tiderise Cliff

Nostalgia Isle

Port City of Guixu

Dim Forest

Tower of Adversity

The best ore to use as Mithril is Lampylumen crystals. This material can only be found near the Tiger’s Maw Mine. The easiest place to obtain one is inside the tunnel that leads to the Lampylumen Myriad world boss. You can enter this location by jumping into the large hole inside the structure at the center of the mine.

Besides grabbing an ore yourself, you can also get one for free from an NPC. Just speak to Maqi and select the “Give me some clues about the Mithril” option. The woman will tell you to speak to a man named Fuyan. Luckily, you can find him in Jinzhou.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

You can follow the new objective mark to find the man standing in front of a house. He is actually a mining firm owner, and after talking for a while, he will offer you one Lampylumen crystal.

That’s everything you need to know on how to find Mithril in Wuthering Waves. For more related gaming content, you can read our post on how to get high scores in the Alloy Smelt event.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy