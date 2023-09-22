How to Find Luis in the Abandoned Factory in Resident Evil 4 Remake Separate Ways

The Separate Ways DLC for Resident Evil 4 Remake allows players to experience the story from Ada’s perspective, and also lets us get some insight into what Ada’s been up to while Leon’s on his mission to rescue Ashley. There are some points in the game that can be tricky though, so if you’re wondering how to find Luis in the Abandoned Factory in Separate Ways, here’s what you need to know.

What to Do in the Abandoned Factory in RE4 Remake Separate Ways

In chapter 3 of Separate Ways, Ada will leave the chief’s manor to find Luis after learning that prisoners are kept in the basement of the Abandoned Factory. Once you arrive at the basement, though, you’ll just see a dead zombie there and a dead end, with nowhere else to go, and no Luis.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

In order to progress, you’ll need to examine the blue footprint just beside the dead body by pressing the X or A button. This will allow Ada’s IRIS to identify all of Luis’s footprints in the area. Follow the footprints and backtrack through the room you just came from, and you’ll find a pack of cigarettes you can interact with on the shelf.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Rotate the pack to find a frequency on the back, and Ada will automatically contact Luis through the radio, allowing you to progress through the story and continue onwards.

And that’s how to find Luis in the Abandoned Factory in RE4 Remake: Separate Ways. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a full rundown of all the new CP challenges.