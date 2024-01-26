How to Fast Travel in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

Infinite Wealth offers three separate maps to explore, but getting around can be tough. In an effort to save time, you might not always want to take the long route of getting around. To cut down on travel, you can always fast travel in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

Fast Traveling in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

A continuing staple from the series is the existence of Taxis, but they function a little differently in Infinite Wealth than in most other previous games. In most games before, you had to directly interact with them on the streets to use their services.

Taxis are very handy as they can always be used, except for during a couple of story sections in which you have limited paths to travel.

Taxis are much faster than the Street Surfer, as it is instant versus having to get there on two wheels while you can’t avoid combat.

To use them, hover over the uncovered icon on the map and press the button for Move Here. You will get a further confirmation window just in case you’ve changed your mind, as well.

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via Twinfinite

The taxi fare depends on how you use them, which might make them slightly prohibitive in the early game. If you use Move Here on the map, it is $10, but if you walk up to a Taxi, it is roughly half that. It’s a little strange to be paying double for the convenience, but it’s just how they work. Though, it’s not too difficult to scrounge up enough money.

When it comes to the Japan maps, you can only swap between them using a taxi, and there isn’t a way to transfer between them from the menu.

This is exactly how fast travel works regardless of where you are in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. For more of our guides to get you all over Honolulu, you can check out our links below.