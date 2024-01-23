How to Get The Street Surfer Segway In Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

Turns out you can look cool on one of these.

One of the best ways of getting around Hawaii in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth isn’t by foot or taxi, but something much cooler than that. Instead, Ichiban Kasuga will get the chance to ride around on a vehicle with two wheels.

While it is definitely a Segway, it has a different name in the game. You can get the Street Surfer pretty early, so you can tour Hawaii in style.

Where to Get The Street Surfer Segway in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

You won’t be able to do this until at least the start of chapter three, but that shouldn’t be too far into your adventure. Once you leave Kiryu’s hotel in the morning after starting the third chapter, to the right of the entrance and down the street will be a substory to start. This will be substory six, Surfin’ the Streets.

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via Twinfinite

You will talk to a guy who admits that his Street Surfer invention hasn’t always been popular due to one of them once experiencing a catastrophic failure. However, the newest version is completely safe, and he wants Ichiban to test it.

The actual task isn’t all that great, as you just have to ride the Street Surfer up the road a little bit and test out how it feels. With that complete, you are free to ride it wherever you want, and it has a few additional features.

Street Surfer Auto Travel

If you set a waypoint to any point on the map and then hop on the Street Surfer, you will be able to let it auto-navigate to that exact spot. However, this travel method won’t avoid any fights, so your journey could be interrupted if you aren’t careful.

How to Charge The Street Surfer

As with just about everything else Infinite Wealth has to offer, maintaining the Street Surfer isn’t free. You’ll want to look out for these Street Surfer-shaped icons to let you know where to find a charging station. The only problem is that the full charge isn’t exactly free, so it might keep you from using the Street Surfer until you have a bit more money in your pocket.

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via Twinfinite

How to Increase Street Surfer Battery

The battery the Street Surfer starts with isn’t your only option. Instead, you can find/buy Street Surfer Battery Packs for a total of three possible.

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via Twinfinite

At the time of writing, we have only found two:

Treasure Select Pawn (Chinatown) in Hawaii for $1,500

Treasure Select Pawn (Hula Ave.) in Hawaii for $1,500

We will update this guide whenever we locate the third.

This is everything you need to know about the Street Surfer Segway that you can own in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.