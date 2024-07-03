How to Farm Caliber in The First Descendant

Unless you’re willing to spend some of your hard-earned cash, you may be a little disappointed if you’re looking to farm Caliber in The First Descendant. Caliber serves as the premium currency for the free-to-play looter shooter and is the only way you can purchase the Battle Pass, body skins, weapon skins, and Paints to customize your gear. While farming Caliber may be difficult, there may be ways in the future where you can more easily get your hands on it.

Can You Farm Caliber in The First Descendant?

Unfortunately, there is currently no way to farm Caliber in The First Descendant as you can only get it by purchasing it with real money. As The First Descendant’s premium currency, you can only purchase Caliber in the in-game store or by earning it through the Battle Pass.

If you’re truly looking to get Caliber quickly, you’ll have to spend real money to purchase it in-store. You can also earn a total of 300 Caliber after completing the preseason Battle Pass in The First Descendant. It’s important to note that you’ll need to spend 500 Caliber to gain access to the battle pass, giving you a net loss of 200 Caliber if you’re looking to get the currency this way.

In any case, you can level through Battle Pass ranks quickly by earning XP through completing Story and Void missions, increasing weapon proficiency, and leveling up your Descendants. You can also skip 25 Tiers of the Battle Pass by, you guessed it, spending real money. The Premium Battle Pass upgrade (with 25 Tier skips) will set you back 1,500 Caliber.

How to Get Caliber in The First Descendant

To get Caliber in The First Descendant, you must either purchase it from the in-game store with real money or earn it through the Battle Pass. As it stands, these are the only methods to get Caliber in the game, though it is possible that you may be able to get it by other means in the future.

Image Source: Nexon Games via Twinfinite

You can get Caliber by heading over to the “Shop” tab in the menu. While there, you’ll have the option to buy certain amounts of Caliber for the following prices:

250 Caliber: $4.99/£3.98

$4.99/£3.98 520 Caliber: $9.99/£7.99

$9.99/£7.99 1,060 Caliber: $19.99/£15.98

$19.99/£15.98 2,750 Caliber: $49.99/£39.98

$49.99/£39.98 3,920 Caliber: $69.99/£57.98

$69.99/£57.98 5,750 Caliber: $99.99/£79.99

As mentioned, you can also earn up to 300 Caliber for completing the Battle Pass. As the Battle Pass costs 500 Caliber, you’ll have to spend at least $9.99/£7.99 for the 520 Caliber pack. Any leftover Caliber can go towards future Battle Pass unlocks, if you so desire.

You may also be able to get Caliber in future promotions, such as Xbox, PS Plus, and Prime Gaming rewards. However, you’ll have to keep your eyes peeled for these when and if they are announced.

That’s it for how to farm Caliber in The First Descendant. For more guides on the game, be sure to check out how to raise mastery rank and how to farm gold. For Descendant guides, we also have how to unlock Ultimate Bunny and how to unlock Ultimate Viessa here.

