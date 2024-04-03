In Content Warning you have to try and go viral with the spookiest video possible, but it’s not as easy as it sounds. To help you capture the best footage you will need to buy the best equipment, but it all costs money. Read on to find out how to earn more money in Content Warning.

How to Earn Money in Content Warning

The best way to earn money in Content Warning is by uploading videos and reinvesting the funds you get in more equipment. The more views your video gains, the more money you will make to spend on equipment, healing items, and emotes.

The main aim of Content Warning is to record the most entertaining and spooky video for your viewers. The better your video is, the more money you will make from views when it goes viral on SpookTube. A few things will help your video go viral:

Clear sound

Decent length

Entertaining content

Jumpscares and other spooky content

When you first start out, you will have the most basic equipment. As you upload your videos you will start earning money. This money can then be spent on equipment that will help you boost your views such as:

Boom Mic for better audio

for better audio Clapper Board for increased views

for increased views Flashlight to see better and for longer, and to frighten off some of the creatures

to see better and for longer, and to frighten off some of the creatures Healing items to help your team stay alive longer to capture more footage

Capturing clear and spooky footage is not the only thing you and your team can do to make this video a viral sensation. Emotes are worth investing in as they keep your viewers interested and entertained. The more expensive the emote, the more the audience will love it and boost your views.

It seems like you have to spend money to make money in Content Warning! Keep the folk entertained and your views will start increasing immediately. If you want to switch up your character’s face or add more folk to the lobby then check out the mods available too.

