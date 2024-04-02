All Items in Content Warning

If you are going to drop down into the shadowy depths of Content Warning, you will need some decent equipment. Check out the list below to see all items you can take with you in Content Warning.
All Available Items in Content Warning
Your job in Content Warning is to record any scary moments and freaky monsters with your team… And to survive. To help you do your job as best you can, you will need to buy some helpful gear. Some of these items will let you film for longer in the shadows or let you heal when injured.
Here is what you can get:
|Item
|Use
|Price
|Old Flashlight
|Light
|$20
|Flare
|Light
|$40
|Modern Flashlight
|Light
|$150
|Long Flashlight
|Light
|$200
|Modern Flashlight Pro
|Light
|$500
|Long Flashlight Pro
|Light
|$600
|Hugger
|Heal
|$100
|Defibrillator
|Revive
|$300
|Boom Mic
|Better audio
|$100
|Clapper
|Increases views
|$100
|Goo Ball
|Stuns monsters
|$150
|Shock Stick
|Stuns monsters
|$400
The Flashlights are listed from dullest with the shortest battery life, to the brightest and longer lasting. As you gain more views and more money, you will be able to afford the better gear and last longer down in the Old World. The Goo Ball and the Shock Stick are the only items which can be described as weapons, although they don’t cause any real damage. You and your teammates can use them to shock and stun the monsters and give you time to get away. As far as healing and reviving go, the Hugger and Defibrillator are only available for teams. If you are going in solo, then you are on your own!
Many of those items will help increase your views and make more money so you can keep making spooky videos! Check out our monster guide to see if you have found every monster in Content Warning.