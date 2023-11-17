Risk of Rain Returns is full of secrets to uncover and challenges to conquer for a variety of rewards, be it unlocking survivors, items, and more. One such challenge that can be easy to overlook but is rather easy to do is the Drown 20 Whorls challenge.

This particular one takes just a bit of strategy and nets you a very useful item for your future runs. If you’re wondering how to go about it, here is our handy guide for how to drown 20 Whorls in Risk of Rain Returns.

How & Where to Drown 20 Whorls in Risk of Rain Returns

Image Source: Hopoo Games via Twinfinite

In case you don’t recall what they are, Whorls are the big crustacean monsters with tentacles and shells on their backs, and they traditionally spawn in the Sunken Tomb zone of the game. This is where you need to complete the challenge, so you may need an attempt or two to spawn into this area (going through Boar Beach reportedly helps). It’s also where you can unlock the survivor Acrid, by the way.

Also, in terms of whom you should bring for this challenge, you want someone with a good knockback ability. So Commando (a default survivor), Enforcer, CHEF or HAN-D are prime candidates for this.

Image Source: Hopoo Games via Twinfinite

Once in the Sunken Tombs, make your way down to the underwater section of the map, and plant yourself on one of the pillars sticking out of the water. Wait for Whorls to spawn, and use your survivor’s given knockback ability to push them off into the water, where they’ll drown at the bottom of the map (even though they’re crustaceans, odd). You’ll need to sit and do this 20 times, so make sure you keep count somehow.

Once you spartan kick your 20th Whorl off the platform, you’ll get the “Watery Grave” achievement and challenge completion prompt. Upon finishing your run, you’ll officially unlock the Filial Imprinting item which is frankly quite strong. It spawns a small creature that drops buffs for your survivor every 20 seconds, from health regens, to attack and movement speed. Definitely a nice one to stack alongside other items.

That concludes our guide for how to drown 20 Whorls in Risk of Rain Returns. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what you think of the game so far, and who your favorite survivor is.

