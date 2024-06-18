How to Do World Slash in Jujutsu Shenanigans

Jujutsu Shenanigans immediately thrusts the player into an intense PvP battleground, so players will need every advantage they can get their hands on. Among the skills players can utilize is the World Cutting Slash, AKA World Slash. Here’s how to use World Slash in Jujutsu Shenanigans.

How to Perform World Slash in Jujutsu Shenanigans

In order to use World Slash you need to press keys 1, 3, 2, and R in that order. If done correctly, your character will become stationary after pressing 3, and speech bubbles will appear above their head. These speech bubbles read:

Scale of the Dragon

Recoil

Twin Meteors

If the chant is completed successfully, the World Slash will be triggered. This attack bypasses blocks and hits multiple enemies at once.

There’s no in-game information on how to pull off the World Cutting Slash move. This secret ability is exclusive to the Vessel class. World Slash is a powerful ability. However, pulling it off can be tricky.

What makes World Slash stand out from other abilities is its damage calculation. World Slash causes more damage the more people it hits. As such, it’s a good idea to avoid the attack if you see the telltale speech bubbles, especially if there are a lot of other players nearby.

This skill has a lengthy charge time and can be interrupted at any time if the caster is attacked. As such, there’s a risk and reward respect at hand. Since the skill is more powerful the more people it hits, that means that there are more people to interrupt your attack. It’s best to wait until your targets are distracted by each other before attempting to put this skill to use while keeping an eye out for any signs that your enemies might be trying to use it themselves.

