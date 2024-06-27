How to Defeat Saya & Selyne Tower Boss in Palworld

At the top of the cherry-blossomed hillside in the Sakurajima region of Palworld resides a sixth Tower Boss known as Saya and Selyne. With similar rules to other Tower Bosses, this duo is among the most formidable yet and they shouldn’t be approached without substantial preparation. If you want to know the best way to go about it, here is our handy guide for how to defeat the Saya and Selyne Tower Boss in Palworld.

Where to Find Saya & Selyne Tower Boss in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

To seek out the Tower where Saya and Selyne reside, you’ll need to hop on either a flying or swimming Pal and head to Sakurajima Island, which is found northwest of Forgotten Island and southwest of the snowy mountain island where you encounter fellow Tower Boss Victor and Shadowbeak.

The tower itself, designated as Moonflower Tower, is found at the top of the grassy hills surrounded by a forest of cherry blossom trees. Much of the island is otherwise low-lying, so the Tower is not hard to miss even from afar.

Before you enter the tower, you’ll be prompted with a notification, asking if you’re truly ready to enter. Make sure you have the team of Pals you want for this fight fully healed and prepared with buffed stats and well-fed with stat-boosting food. Also, have your preferred weapons repaired and well-stocked on ammunition, as you’ll need plenty of it.

How to Defeat Saya & Selene Tower Boss in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

As soon as you enter, you’ll be greeted by Tower Boss Saya and her loyal companion Selyne, who is a Dark and Neutral element Pal. This means that you’ll want to bring along Pals that are strong against those elements, namely a variety of Dragons (e.g. – Jetdragon, Elphidran, Quivern). Boost their stats and traits with Pal Souls and breeding respectively, and feed them food such as Omelets for boosts to their attack power.

Make sure to have some good accessories equipped as well such as Pendants that increase your Attack or Health, and allocate permanent boosts to your own stats with Remedies and Elixirs. Powerful weapons go a very long way in Tower Boss Fights, so we recommend acquiring the best schematics you can to craft a high-tier arsenal. Even if you don’t have a Rocket Launcher on hand, a buffed Assault Rifle, Pump-Action Shotgun, or Laser Rifle can still do the trick.

Remember that you only have 10 minutes to defeat Selyne, so be as consistent as possible with your damage output. Selyne will unleash a variety of powerful attacks throughout the fight, so dodging is paramount while your Pals keep them busy.

After you’ve defeated them, you will have the opportunity to come back and challenge them again on a new Hard Mode difficulty. Simply approach the tower again and choose ‘Hard Mode’ from the pop-up menu, and be prepared for a much greater challenge.

