How to Defeat Krampus in Fortnite

Krampus has been spotted in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 and it is your job to find out what he is up to. Find out below how to find and defeat Krampus in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

How to Find and Defeat Krampus in Fortnite Winterfest

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The Winterfest quests include sneaking near Krampus and finding his stolen gifts and then defeating him. If you are having trouble with either part of this quest we are here to help. Firstly, Krampus can be found at a house on the southeast coast in the icy biome. It is the small house to the east of the island large mansion.

He is a boss NPC so will attack on sight! Krampus doesn’t have a weapon but he is persistent and quick. He will come at you with his pickaxe so don’t let him get too close for too long. Keep your distance and use a medium range weapon to fend him off.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The first part of the quest requires you to use a Snowmando as a prop disguise near Krampus. You need to make sure Krampus doesn’t see you get into the Snowmando or move around in it. Once the quest shows as complete you can go ahead and eliminate Krampus and grab any loot he drops but I recommend waiting until you complete the second quest.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The second part of the Krampus quest is to set up a beacon and this can be done right after you have snuck about inside a Snowmando. The beacon is hidden in the pile of presents outside the Krampus house. It’s easy to interact with it and as soon as it’s done you can finally defeat Krampus! Once defeated he will drop a rare chest for you to open plus 1000 XP for defeating a boss.

So that is how you defeat Krampus in Fortnite during Winterfest! For more help during Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, including how to find Boxy, find more guides below.