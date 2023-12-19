The life of a landlord isn’t easy, and you can be constantly dealing with difficult tenants or emergency events. To know how to easily deal with emergency events in The Sims 4 For Rent keep reading!

How to Deal With Emergency Events in Sims 4 For Rent

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Issues with tenants in The Sims 4 For Rent can range from complaints to all-out riots outside the apartments. complete with placards! So it doesn’t go that far, you should do regular maintenance and inspections of the items provided in the property. It is also important to regularly inspect the water heater and fuse box as often as you can.

Even if you do these checks a lot you can still run into the odd emergency event. Your Sim tenant will let you know that there is an issue with something in the home and it is your job to sort it out. This can either mean visiting the place and fixing it yourself or hiring a contractor. Contractors can be hired by using your cell phone and clicking Home. Choose either an expensive contractor or a cheap one. Obviously the one you choose will impact on how happy your tenants are about how you dealt with the situation.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

On one hand it can be best to attempt to fix the issue yourself, but this takes some time out of your day. It is also recommended to only fix it yourself if you are wanting to save money, trying to level up your handiness skill, or are already a great handy-sim.

If you manage to sort out the problem in time you will have a slight upgrade in your Residential Rating for those properties. If your tenants are not pleased with the way you handled the emergency event then your rating will go down!

That is all you need to know about dealing with emergency events in The Sims 4 For Rent!