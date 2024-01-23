How To Cure Overfull in Palworld

Pals are like every other pet; they love food more than anything else. So once in a while they’ll come down with a condition that is known as Overfull, where they’ll get the urge to gorge themselves beyond the limits. Fortunately, it’s a very simple condition to fix.

How To Tell If Your Pal Has Overfull

While the name might sound like your Pal ate too much and needs some Alka Seltzer, it’s actually the opposite — it means they won’t get full no matter how much they gorge, causing their hunger bar to always be low. And in a game where resources are limited, nobody wants or needs that. You’ll know if a Pal has Overfull if their condition changes from saying “In Good Condition to “Insatiable”. Congratulations, your Pal’s got Overfull!

Best Way To Cure Overfull In Palworld

To rid a Pal of Overfull, all you have to do is give them some Low Grade Medical Supplies. This is the best choice, save the stronger medicine (Medical Supplies and High Grade Medical Supplies) for a different ailment. To get the Low Grade Medical Supplies, you have two options — you can craft it if you have a Medieval Medicine Workbench or you can kill some Lifmunks, Flopies or, Vaelets in the hopes they’ll drop it. The Workbench is not unlocked until level 12, so if you haven’t gotten there yet just do the latter. To make it, you need Two Horns and Five Red Berries. Once you have it, simply feed it to the Pal as you would any food and you’re all set.

Image Credit: Pocketpair

There’s no real way to prevent Overfull, but something that might help is setting up a Feedbox and letting your Pals nourish themselves. We found that when this was done and we minimized the one-on-one feeding, Overfull was rarely a problem. Of course, that could just be luck, but it’s definitely worth a try! Either way, hopefully this helped you fix Overfull.