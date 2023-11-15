How to Complete Wish-Fulfilling Treasure Hunt Quest in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact‘s Fontaine region introduces various new World Quests. One of them is called the Wish-Fulfilling Treasure Hunt, where you help Urville and Nadia uncover a hidden underwater treasure.

Genshin Impact Wish-Fulfilling Treasure Hunt Quest Guide

You can start the Wish-Fulfilling Treasure Hunt World Quest by speaking with Urville, who’s lying on top of a broken piece of wood. He is located west of the Fort Charybdis Ruins Teleportation Waypoint in the Morte Region.

How to Salvage the Lost Items

Urville will ask you to retrieve his and Nadia’s belongings, which have sunk underwater after a group of octopuses attacked them. You must head over to the Tower of Ipsissimus and locate six items in total:

Tiny Conch

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Diving Set

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Coin Pouch – It is hidden inside a clam.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Nadia’s Token

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Tripod – You must use the Xenochromatic Hunter Ray‘s ability to cut the seaweed trapping the Tripod.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Unknown Item

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Once you have collected all the missing items, you can return them to Urville at The Rusty Rudder. Then, the man will ask you to accompany him to explore an underwater ruin where he believes a hidden treasure is located.

You can use the Salacia Plain Teleport Waypoint to reach the Underwater Shelter easily. Be warned that a group of Ball Octopuses will spawn when you approach the building, and you must defeat them first.

How to Enter the Underwater Shelter

Once the area is safe, you can turn your attention to the puzzle to break the seal protecting the Underwater Shelter. You have to activate two devices, and both can be unlocked by inserting the Fantastical Floating Balls into the two rings.

For the left device, you need to grab the ability of a Xenochromatic Armored Crab and shatter a destructible rock on the ground. This will release a High-Pressure Water Vent, and you can now hit the Pneumosia Crystal to send the ball to the ring.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The puzzle to activate the right device is pretty easy. You must stand underneath the High-Pressure Water Vent with the Xenochromatic Armored Crab ability activated. Afterward, you just have to wait for the Fantastical Floating Ball to float up and reach the ring.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Once you are inside the Underwater Shelter, you can obtain the Precious Chest and the Hydroculus. The quest isn’t quite done yet, though. After examining various items in the building, you will discover that this place was Urville’s hideout when he was a kid.

He will ask you to photograph him and Nadia as his third and final request. The mission will be marked as complete, and you will obtain 30 Primogems, 37,000 Mora, and 200 Adventure EXP.

Besides the Wish-Fulfilling Treasure Hunt World Quest, you can also pick up other interesting missions in Genshin Impact. I recommend taking the Wild Fairies of Erinnyes World Quest, where you help a mysterious Melusine purge corruption from the land.