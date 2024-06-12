Destiny 2 The Final Shape Review - A Transcendent DLC: A player enters the portal into The Pale Heart
Image by Bungie via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

How to Complete the Breach Executable Activity in Destiny 2 Echoes

Into the Breach
Image of Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
|
Published: Jun 12, 2024 06:31 am

Destiny 2: Episode Echoes is the first episode of The Final Shape expansion, and sees you investigating the appearance of mysterious objects called Echoes which appear throughout the planet Nessus. Among the ways to do this is through the Breach Executable activity in Destiny 2. Here’s how to complete it.

Recommended Videos

How to Complete the Breach Executable Activity in Destiny 2 Episode Echoes

You can access the Breach Executable activity through the HELM Node. You can do it repeatedly, and it has matchmaking so you don’t need to worry if you don’t have friends online. The activity has an Activity Power Cap of 1,945.

To complete the activity you’ll need to complete a series of objectives, such as defeating enemies and collecting the Extracted Date Cubes they drop. As you collect these cubes, you’ll gradually fill the “Data Collection” bar that appears on the left side of your screen, Your goal is to completely fill this bar.

Destiny 2 promotional screenshot vista
Image Source: Bungie

Once you’ve filled the bar, a marker will appear on the screen. Your final task is to deposit your collected cubes at this marker. Once you do, you’ll need to take down a Tormentor. Once you’re done with this last step, you’ll receive a chest filled with rewards.

The majority of tasks you’ll need to finish to complete the Breach Executable activity are relatively simple and consist of shooting your target.

  • Install Analytic Sequencer: Here, capture points will spawn data cubes, while shooting out harmful blasts. You’ll need to play it safe and collect the cubes whenever you have a chance while avoiding these blasts.
  • Redirect the Vex Signal: While fighting off waves of enemies, you’ll need to destroy vex nodes in the area. A Minotaur will spawn in the area, and its weapon can make this simple to complete.
  • Activate a Planetary Assimilation Piston: For this challenge, all you have to do is activate the piston while fighting off enemies. Doing this will reward you with some bonus loot.

Want to dominate your enemies in Destiny 2? Here’s our ranking of every Exotic Armor in The Final Shape. We’ve also got guides on how to unlock Prismatic Aspects on a second character and all Prismatic Fragments in the game.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Fallout 76 Skyline Valley Server Status – When Does Downtime End?
The Sole Survivor walking through a forest in Fallout 76.
The Sole Survivor walking through a forest in Fallout 76.
The Sole Survivor walking through a forest in Fallout 76.
Category: Guides
Guides
Fallout 76 Skyline Valley Server Status – When Does Downtime End?
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees Jun 12, 2024
Read Article How to Get New Ticket to Revenge Weapon in Fallout 76
A power armor soldier in Fallout 76.
A power armor soldier in Fallout 76.
A power armor soldier in Fallout 76.
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Get New Ticket to Revenge Weapon in Fallout 76
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Jun 12, 2024
Read Article How to Find and Unlock the Ominous Vault in Minecraft
Minecraft Ominous Vault with POV holding Key
Minecraft Ominous Vault with POV holding Key
Minecraft Ominous Vault with POV holding Key
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Find and Unlock the Ominous Vault in Minecraft
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht Jun 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Fallout 76 Skyline Valley Server Status – When Does Downtime End?
The Sole Survivor walking through a forest in Fallout 76.
Category: Guides
Guides
Fallout 76 Skyline Valley Server Status – When Does Downtime End?
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees Jun 12, 2024
Read Article How to Get New Ticket to Revenge Weapon in Fallout 76
A power armor soldier in Fallout 76.
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Get New Ticket to Revenge Weapon in Fallout 76
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Jun 12, 2024
Read Article How to Find and Unlock the Ominous Vault in Minecraft
Minecraft Ominous Vault with POV holding Key
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Find and Unlock the Ominous Vault in Minecraft
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht Jun 12, 2024
Author
Lewis Rees
Lewis is an author and journalist based in Wales. His first novel, Wander, came out in 2017. Lewis is passionate about games, and has travelled to events worldwide to host and present panels at games conferences. In his spare time he loves reading, writing, and escape rooms.