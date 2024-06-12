How to Complete the Breach Executable Activity in Destiny 2 Echoes

Destiny 2: Episode Echoes is the first episode of The Final Shape expansion, and sees you investigating the appearance of mysterious objects called Echoes which appear throughout the planet Nessus. Among the ways to do this is through the Breach Executable activity in Destiny 2. Here’s how to complete it.

How to Complete the Breach Executable Activity in Destiny 2 Episode Echoes

You can access the Breach Executable activity through the HELM Node. You can do it repeatedly, and it has matchmaking so you don’t need to worry if you don’t have friends online. The activity has an Activity Power Cap of 1,945.

To complete the activity you’ll need to complete a series of objectives, such as defeating enemies and collecting the Extracted Date Cubes they drop. As you collect these cubes, you’ll gradually fill the “Data Collection” bar that appears on the left side of your screen, Your goal is to completely fill this bar.

Image Source: Bungie

Once you’ve filled the bar, a marker will appear on the screen. Your final task is to deposit your collected cubes at this marker. Once you do, you’ll need to take down a Tormentor. Once you’re done with this last step, you’ll receive a chest filled with rewards.

The majority of tasks you’ll need to finish to complete the Breach Executable activity are relatively simple and consist of shooting your target.

Install Analytic Sequencer : Here, capture points will spawn data cubes, while shooting out harmful blasts. You’ll need to play it safe and collect the cubes whenever you have a chance while avoiding these blasts.

: Here, capture points will spawn data cubes, while shooting out harmful blasts. You’ll need to play it safe and collect the cubes whenever you have a chance while avoiding these blasts. Redirect the Vex Signal: While fighting off waves of enemies, you’ll need to destroy vex nodes in the area. A Minotaur will spawn in the area, and its weapon can make this simple to complete.

While fighting off waves of enemies, you’ll need to destroy vex nodes in the area. A Minotaur will spawn in the area, and its weapon can make this simple to complete. Activate a Planetary Assimilation Piston: For this challenge, all you have to do is activate the piston while fighting off enemies. Doing this will reward you with some bonus loot.

