How to Complete the BitLife Snowbird Challenge

BitLife’s Snowbird Challenge is pretty chill compared to the past couple challenges. You aren’t emulating Marilyn Monroe or murdering your commanding officer, but leaching off of tenants as a landlord in Aruba. if you aren’t sure where to start, our Snowbird Challenge guide will keep you on the right track!

BitLife Snowbird Challenge Guide

Before we get started, it’s important to note the Snowbird Challenge requires the Landlord Expansion Pack. Two of the tasks are related to renting out and upgrading properties, which you can’t do in BitLife without the expansion pack. If you purchased it already, then move on:

Be born in Canada. This step is pretty easy, and you don’t need God Mode to make it happen. When you create a new Bitizen, select ‘Country’ and choose ‘Canada’. Make some money, then emigrate to Aruba. You need anywhere between $1,500 to $5,000 to emigrate. At 18, that should only take a year or two, then choose the ‘Emigrate’ option under ‘Activities’. Aruba may not appear immediately, so close the menu, then try again until it does. Having a clean record helps, too! Purchase a houseboat in Aruba. Choose the Shopping option under Activities. Under the ‘Real Estate Brokers’ section, find a ‘Houseboat’ for sale. It doesn’t matter which broker you use, so long as they’re selling houseboats. If you’re working from nothing, you’ll need a job to front the cost. Purchase and fully upgrade a villa in Aruba. Unlike houseboats, villas are expensive and rarely for sale under a million. I hope you’re a doctor or an actor! When you’re the proud owner of a villa, select Properties from the Assets menu. Choose the villa and pick the ‘Upgrade’ option until the property can no longer be upgraded. Rent out at least 5 fully-upgraded properties in Aruba. Given that you already own a villa and a houseboat, you only need to purchase three more properties. I suggest sticking to cheap properties because they’re much easier to upgrade fully. From the same menu, you can choose the ‘Rent’ option. It doesn’t matter who moves in!

Once you’ve rented out all five properties in Aruba, you’ll have conquered the Snowbird Challenge in BitLife. Now onto your next accomplishment in the game. How about earning a few Ribbons? You’ll also find more guides on BitLife using the links below!