How to Complete the Spring Taste Test in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image Source: Gameloft

The Pride of the Valley update introduces a new set of Dreamlight Duties for players to achieve, featuring spring-themed cosmetic rewards. In particular, players can complete Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Spring Taste Test to unlock a vibrantly-colored tableware item. So, if you want to claim this furniture, we’ll show you what you need to do to finish this task.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Spring Taste Test Guide

Players can complete the Spring Taste Test of Disney Dreamlight Valley by consuming the following dishes:

Spring Chocolate: Spring V-EGG-etable, Sugarcane, and Cocoa Bean

Spring V-EGG-etable, Sugarcane, and Cocoa Bean Spring Egg Bowl: Egg-cellent Fruit, Wild Spring Egg, Spring V-EGG-etable, Sugarcane, and Cocoa Bean

Egg-cellent Fruit, Wild Spring Egg, Spring V-EGG-etable, Sugarcane, and Cocoa Bean Spring Mimosa Eggs: Egg-cellent Fruit, Wild Spring Egg, Spring V-EGG-etable, and Basil

The three recipes were recently added to the game to celebrate the spring season, but they can be tricky to make since they include several new products. One of the first items you may not recognize is the Spring V-EGG-etable, which can be harvested with its corresponding seed pack. You can craft these seeds with the Egg-cellent Fruit, Wild Spring Egg, and 10 Dreamlight.

The blue-colored Wild Spring Eggs can be picked up from the Dreamlight Valley grounds, while the Egg-cellent Fruits can be found on bushes in Sunlit Plateau, Dazzle Beach, and Forest of Valor. You can tag along a Hangout Bonus villager to help you collect more of these items, as they will spawn additional ingredients.

For the other items, players can find them around Glade of Trust, Sunlit Plateau, and Peaceful Meadow. You can also purchase a few resources at Goofy’s Stall, showcasing the product itself or its seed form. But, if you don’t have enough money to spare, you can check out our How to Get Star Coins Fast guide to help you with this endeavor.

Once players eat all three dishes, they will get the Spring Tableware item:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

You’ll also receive an Energy boost from these meals, allowing you to try out the new glide feature from the update.

That does it for our guide on how to complete the Spring Taste Test in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including an overall guide to the Eggstravaganza event.

