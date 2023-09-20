How to Complete Julian the Gentleman Quest in Lies of P

After defeating the White Lady, you will encounter Julian the Gentleman in Lies of P. The man will ask you to bring back his wife’s belongings from the ruined Rosa Isabelle Street. He says that his wife was wearing a black dress, and you should be able to find her near the fire.

Lies of P Julian the Gentleman’s Wife Location

You can find Julian’s wife by progressing through the game and heading down the iron ladder near the Stargazer. Several broken puppets will block your path, and you must pass through the massive pipes to enter another part of the city. When you reach a junction, take the right path and keep walking until you find another ladder.

Climbing up the ladder will bring you to an area filled with aggressive maids and clown puppets. You just need to follow the road until you encounter a bridge. Be warned that there will be two puppets who are waiting to ambush you once you cross the bridge.

Image Credit: Neowiz Games via Twinfinite

You can find a chest inside the house, but you need to go down the stairs on the left side to find Julian’s wife. The woman was actually a puppet, and you can find her leaning on a wall to your right. Once you pick up the Wedding Ring, you can head back to Julian using the shortcut in the previous area.

Like the Weeping Woman side quest, you’ll be given a choice to either tell the truth or lie to Julian. If you lie and say, “I saw the message she left, saying she loves you,” Julian will give you the Wedding Ring, and you’ll unlock the Sad Gesture. On the other hand, if you tell the truth, Julian will be sad by your response, and you will receive a Radiant Ergo Fragment.

Besides helping Julian the Gentleman retrieve his wife’s belongings, you can also accept other side quests in Lies of P. For example, you can comfort a sick young man named Toma in Elysion Boulevard by playing the Faded Whistle.