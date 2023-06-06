How to Complete Equivalent Exchange in Street Fighter 6

Image Source: Capcom

Street Fighter 6’s World Tour story mode heavily encourages players to venture off the beaten path and explore all that they can in the open-world environment. One of the many side quests worth investigating is the Equivalent Exchange quest, where players collect materials around the city to help Counterfeiter Leonardo out. Here’s how to complete the Equivalent Exchange quest in Street Fighter 6.

Equivalent Exchange in Street Fighter 6

To complete the Equivalent Exchange quest in Street Fighter 6, players must collect six items in Metro City and bring them back to Counterfeiter Leonardo. He will be waiting for you in his usual spot on the Sky Lane in Metro City, and once talking to him, he will give you your assignment. To complete the task, players will have to find the following items:

Two Cards – These will usually be found around the Beat Square area of Metro City.

Two Pipes – These are typically found in the Chinatown area of Metro City.

Two Rings – These should be in the Seaside Park area of Metro City.

Counterfeiter Leonardo will make note that this task will take some time, so be prepared for it to consume you a bit. Keep an eye on different NPCs and the details of the items they hold and how to acquire them. Once you do collect them, bring them back to Counterfeiter Leonardo and he’ll reward you with three Energy Drink S’s and the Officer’s Cap, which you can equip onto your character.

That’s all we’ve got on how to complete the Equivalent Exchange quest in Street Fighter 6. If you’re looking for other ways to level up your character (this writer knows how challenging that can be), check out Twinfinite’s article on how to raise your character’s stats.

