The story mode of Street Fighter 6 is one of the best the series has ever seen, and that’s thanks largely to its RPG elements. In addition to being able to customize your created character’s gear and moveset, you can also boost their overall stats to turn them into an indomitable powerhouse of destruction. If you’re like a lot of other players though, you’re probably unclear on the specifics of the mechanic and want to find out how to increase stats in Street Fighter 6 effectively.

Luckily for you, we’ve got all the answers you’ll need compiled in this guide.

How to Increase Stats Fast in Street Fighter 6

There are a few key ways to increase your stats in Street Fighter 6, and each is fairly straight-forward once you know what to do.

The first is to change out your equipment. The various articles of clothing you can find or buy during your World Tour adventure offer different boosts to your stats. A black tank top might grant your character a few hundred more points of vitality, while a Blanka jumpsuit could cause all of your stats to be increased substantially.

Find the pieces of clothing that best suit your character’s build, and then make sure to equip them as your active gear instead of your Appearance Gear to ensure you don’t end up looking too ridiculous.

Also, be sure to upgrade your Clothing once the option becomes available. Doing so will increase the overall boost they provide to your stats, and can maximize the overall increase your character sees to their stats at any given time.

Does Leveling Up in World Tour Mode Increase Your Stats? Answered

You’ll also want to put some time into leveling up your character and spending the Skill Points you earn as you grow stronger. Simply leveling up will result in minor boosts to all of your stats, and the effect will be even more substantial if you bring your character to the highest possible level. Spending Skill Points, meanwhile, will grant you huge increases to a given stat, with the increase ranging from a few dozen points to a few hundred.

Do be warned, however, that these points are only awarded to you when you level up and are extremely limited. You’ll also need to choose between which skills you unlock, meaning you will need to choose between boosting one stat or another in several instances.

Finally, you can use rare items scattered throughout the world to permanently increase your stats by a small amount. These items will always appear as bags of nutrition powder, and are typically found in hidden treasure chests or given as a reward for completing an especially difficult side mission. As stated above though, these are extremely rare and are really only meant to supplement the increases you can achieve through other means.

Hopefully this cleared up how to increase your stats in Street Fighter 6. Be sure to scroll down and check out some of our other articles related to the latest entry in the hallowed series.

