How to Clean Suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

While exploring New York, you’ll often get dirty when fighting off the city’s most heinous criminals, tearing apart Miles and Peter’s outfits. Fortunately, there’s a way to clean your suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and we’re here to show you how it can be done.

How Do You Clean Your Suit in Spider-Man 2?

Players can clean their suit in Spider-Man 2 by healing Peter or Miles. To get rid of every bit of wear and tear, you must fill their health bar to the maximum, using Focus Charges. It should be noted that switching suits will not clean it, as it is solely linked to their health (low bars will produce a completely wrecked state.)

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

After you replenish Miles or Peter’s health, their suit will be freshly cleaned for your next adventure, and you can always upgrade their Suit Tech to avoid being in this vulnerable state. Another helpful feature is the Auto-Heal, which can be done via the Gameplay Settings, restoring a certain amount of health before being killed. Lastly, those eliminated during a mission will start anew with their outfit once loaded back in.

On the other hand, if you’re still in the beginning stages of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you’ll most likely want to clean off the sand in your suit. The only way to do this is by progressing through the main campaign until you reach the Suit is Sandy quest, shortly after the Show Me New York mission. You’ll be rewarded with other outfits to give you more options, and you can check out our All Suits guide if you want to know how to get them all.

Now that you know how to clean your suit in Spider-Man 2, you can start out fresh for the rest of your journey. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to level up fast.