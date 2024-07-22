Anime Switch Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 22, 2024 Checked for codes!

This challenging tower defense experience will test your tactical skills to the max, but don’t worry—there are various units that you can summon and upgrade to improve your abilities. And remember—all those fantastic anime heroes can evolve fast with the latest Anime Switch codes.

All Anime Switch Codes List

Anime Switch Codes (Working)

50KLIKES : Diamonds (New)

: Diamonds GETSOMEDIAMONDS : 1k Diamonds

: 1k Diamonds MADDIAMONDS : Diamonds

: Diamonds BRIMMJOW : 500 Diamonds

: 500 Diamonds GETSOMETRAITS : Diamonds

: Diamonds BATTLEPASS2 : 500 Diamonds

: 500 Diamonds SORRYFORBUGSUPD1 : Diamonds

: Diamonds HIME : 500 Diamonds

: 500 Diamonds BATTLEPASS : 500 Diamonds

: 500 Diamonds WEREBACK : 1k Diamonds

: 1k Diamonds DELAYSWITCH: Diamonds

Anime Switch Codes (Expired)

DAMAGETASKBUFF

15KLIKES

20KLIKES

AS3

25KLIKES

RELEASE3

4MVISITS

RELEASE2

2KLIKES

BUGFIXES1

1MILVISITS

SORRY4DELAY

RELEASE

VEGI

10KLIKES

5MVISTS

5KLIKES

35KLIKES

5MVISITS2

30KLIKES

CURIO

ANIMESWITCHER2

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Switch

If you have trouble redeeming Anime Switch codes, pay attention to our step-by-step guide below:

Launch Anime Switch on Roblox. Click the Menu icon in the bottom-left corner of your screen. Choose the Codes tab in the pop-up menu. Insert your code (or copy and paste it from this article) in the Submit code here text box. Hit the Claim button and enjoy your freebies!

