Anime Switch Codes (July 2024)

|

Published: Jul 22, 2024 06:26 am

This challenging tower defense experience will test your tactical skills to the max, but don’t worry—there are various units that you can summon and upgrade to improve your abilities. And remember—all those fantastic anime heroes can evolve fast with the latest Anime Switch codes.

All Anime Switch Codes List

Anime Switch Codes (Working)

  • 50KLIKES: Diamonds (New)
  • GETSOMEDIAMONDS: 1k Diamonds
  • MADDIAMONDS: Diamonds
  • BRIMMJOW: 500 Diamonds
  • GETSOMETRAITS: Diamonds
  • BATTLEPASS2: 500 Diamonds
  • SORRYFORBUGSUPD1: Diamonds
  • HIME: 500 Diamonds
  • BATTLEPASS: 500 Diamonds
  • WEREBACK: 1k Diamonds
  • DELAYSWITCH: Diamonds

Anime Switch Codes (Expired)

  • DAMAGETASKBUFF
  • 15KLIKES
  • 20KLIKES
  • AS3
  • 25KLIKES
  • RELEASE3
  • 4MVISITS
  • RELEASE2
  • 2KLIKES
  • BUGFIXES1
  • 1MILVISITS
  • SORRY4DELAY
  • RELEASE
  • VEGI
  • 10KLIKES
  • 5MVISTS
  • 5KLIKES
  • 35KLIKES
  • 5MVISITS2
  • 30KLIKES
  • CURIO
  • ANIMESWITCHER2

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Switch

If you have trouble redeeming Anime Switch codes, pay attention to our step-by-step guide below:

  1. Launch Anime Switch on Roblox.
  2. Click the Menu icon in the bottom-left corner of your screen.
  3. Choose the Codes tab in the pop-up menu.
  4. Insert your code (or copy and paste it from this article) in the Submit code here text box.
  5. Hit the Claim button and enjoy your freebies!

If you like to play other popular Roblox games with many free rewards, remember to check out our dedicated Roblox Codes section here on Twinfinite!

