Are you having issues connecting to Escape From Tarkov? If you’ve already made an effort to troubleshoot your network and the game, then it’s likely a server-side issue. In that case, you’ll find our guide on how to check Escape From Tarkov server status very helpful in this situation.

How to Check Server Status For Escape From Tarkov

Considering Escape From Tarkov has been around for quite a few years now, there are several sites you can use to check the game’s server status. What’s arguably the best and fastest way to see if the game is down is to visit the official Escape From Tarkov status page, with Downdetector being a decent measure stick for live issues.

On EFT’s own status page, they give a bevy of information, such as the current status for individual services like the website, forum, matchmaking, and more.

Additionally, half of the site is dedicated to official Tweets from the developers, as well as current and upcoming issues, including updates.

Is Escape From Tarkov Down?

According to Downdetector, reports hit a hard spike at around 2:10 PM ET on Jan 4. However, the official status page doesn’t show that anything is wrong, so the game likely isn’t fully down. It’s unclear why reports spiked, as there aren’t any recent comments on Downdetector or any results on Twitter. It could be that things are starting to go down, and the status page just hasn’t updated to reflect that yet. We will update this when we have more information.

There you have, folks: everything you need to know on how to check Escape From Tarkov server status. For more related content, new players should definitely get acquainted with the best beginner maps, in addition to learning how to rotate items.