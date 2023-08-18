How to Catch & User Catch in Madden 24

When playing Madden, the ball isn’t always going to go where you want it to. Maybe it’s because you’ve got an inexperienced quarterback under center. Perhaps you’re trying to be a little too cute while on the run. In either case, being able to catch the ball yourself can come in handy, which is why we’re here to talk about how to catch and user catch in Madden 24.

How to User Catch in Madden 24

We’re going to give it to you straight: Catching the ball in Madden 24 is a remarkably easy endeavor. That is, if all you’re preoccupied with is hitting a single button. But let’s get that out of the way first, shall we? There are three types of catch options player can attempt.

Aggressive Catch PlayStation: Triangle Xbox: Y

Running Catch PlayStation: Square Xbox: X

Possession Catch PlayStation: X Xbox: A



Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

If you’re looking to secure a catch in the safest possible manner, then the possession catch is the move. However, if the receiver you’re controlling has a flair for the spectacular, you’ll be more likely to haul down a pass aggressively. And last but not least, everyone loves a good running catch. Whether it’s with a speedster or any old route over the middle, hitting your receiver in stride can always lead to a big play.

But a receiver’s catching ability isn’t the only trait that matters.

Traits Other Than Catch to Pay Attention To

Obviously a wide receiver’s Catch rating is crucial, but there’s more to it than that. Their route-running ability — be it in short, medium, or deep bursts — factors in as well. Catch in Traffic, Change of Direction, and Spectacular Catch attributes are all important traits to track as well.

Sometimes, all you’ll need is a safe pair of hands. Other times, you’ll want to go for your opponent’s throat. In any given situation, you’ll have three options to choose from. And if you’re worried about becoming overwhelmed by the idea of catching the ball on your own, why not just go ahead and player lock a specific wide receiver for a little while?

That’s everything you need to know about how to catch and user catch in Madden 24. It’s not always going to come off, but your practice will pay dividends eventually. And while you’re chipping away at that, be sure to check back here often for our complete Madden 24 coverage.