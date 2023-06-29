how to become a singer in bitlife

Image Source: Candywriter

Fame, fortune, and crowds of people listening to you sing—that’s the kind of life you can live in BitLife as a singer. However, no one gets by on just luck; you need the skills to back it up. You have a lot of practice and voice lessons in your future if you want to become a famous singer in BitLife!

BitLife Singer Guide

The trick to becoming an all-round pop star in BitLife is to start your career very early. From then, it’s all about practicing into adulthood:

Age up until you’re eight years old. Just survive until you’re eight years old, then you can start taking voice lessons. It’s under Mind & Body, all the way at the bottom of the page. Take lessons as often as possible each year until you’ve mastered it (or close to it). Turn 18 and show the world your talent. Once you’re an adult, choose Special Careers from the Occupations menu. Pick Musician and then go with Solo unless you are interested in being a singer for a band. If you’ve been practicing (like you were supposed to), then record labels will make offers. Work hard, practice, and raise your popularity. The road to fame is paved in albums, tours, concerts, interviews, more practice, and social media. Take advantage of all those options before you advance another year in BitLife, which you’ll find under the Job tab.

And that’s all there is to living out our musical dreams. It’s mostly about practice, practice, and more practice. Keep an eye on your popularity bar because that’s a big factor in gaining fame, and not just income. With any luck, you might even become a billionaire!

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers

