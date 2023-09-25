How to Beat Saddler in Resident Evil 4 Remake Separate Ways

During Chapter 7 in Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Separate Ways DLC, Ada will face Osmund Saddler after helping Leon and Ashley escape. Although the cult leader won’t shapeshift into a hideous beast, he is still a challenging boss with various moves that can easily kill you.

RE4 Remake Separate Ways Saddler Boss Fight Guide

The cramped boss arena is the biggest challenge you will face in this boss fight. You won’t have much room to move, which can increase your difficulty dodging Saddler’s attacks.

When the fight begins, I recommend immediately heading to the back of the room and grabbing all the loot inside the barrels. You probably won’t get this chance when Saddler starts attacking you with his tentacles.

I suggest staying near the two pillars at the front and using them as your cover. You can also use the platform near the altar as an alternative, and it will also give you a slight height advantage.

Saddler has several moves, but the most dangerous one is the rain of bullets that he will send toward you. He will usually perform this move when you have put enough bullets in his body. Luckily, you can avoid this attack by staying behind a pillar.

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

The boss also has a familiar vomit attack that you previously encountered during Ramon Salazar boss fight. Like the rain of bullets, you can avoid damage by hiding behind a pillar or crouching.

The final dangerous move you must be wary of is the tentacle attack. Saddler will attempt to stab you several times using his tentacles, but you can deflect this move using your knife. Just repeatedly smash the L1 or LB button, and you should be safe.

Although you’ve beaten Saddler and completed the Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Separate Ways DLC, you can still do various things in the game. For example, you can get extra gameplay time by completing all CP Challenges and obtaining S+ ranks on all difficulties.