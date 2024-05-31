How to Beat Minotaur Boss in The Rogue Prince of Persia

Having trouble defeating a certain horned beast? Indeed, Berude is the first boss in Rogue Prince of Persia, and it is a huge minotaur that won’t stop charging until you are defeated. But there are several ways in which we can resist its attacks and deliver some strong damage until it won’t trouble us any more. So let’s look at how to beat the Minotaur boss in The Rogue Prince of Persia.

How to Defeat Berude in Rogue Prince of Persia

The boss has several attacks that can be hard to dodge. It will charge you first, then attack at distance with a series of terrain and air rock throwing and, finally, it will strike the ground several times, while also creating rocks around it. There are several different ways in which you can approach Berude here.

Image source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

You can go with a light strategy, dodging its attacks by running up the wall behind you which should keep you safe from most of them. Then using a nimble weapon like the daggers and a secondary weapon like the Thrust, you should be able to keep your distance, attack and retreat. This might make the encounter last a bit longer than you’d want to, but if you don’t have a lot of health points, this should be the ideal strategy.

If you have been able to get some health upgrades, you can decide to go all in on heavy attacks. Once you have practised enough to avoid them, a strong weapon like the Tabar might deal some heavy damage and you should be able to knock Berude’s health down quickly. Then there will be a second phase, where Berude regains back the shield and will perform some stomping attacks. Those shouldn’t be too difficult to handle, just continue with your strategy.

Image source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

As for medallions, we would recommend the Immortal (especially for early encounters), so you can get back to life and try once more, the Sleight of Poison for poison damage for each strike in the back and the flaming kick for even more fiery damage.

That’s all there is on how to defeat the Minotaur boss in Rogue Prince of Persia. For more guides on the game check out the best weapons and the best medallions, which should definitely help.

