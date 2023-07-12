How to Solve Garland Church Candle Puzzle in Oxenfree 2

After Riley and Jacob’s first attempt at setting up the transmitter in Garland Ghost Town, the pair find themselves inside the rather spooky church. The problem is, it’s very dark and Riley can’t really see anything, aside from one candle in a holder and another on a window ledge. Three other unlit candles stand, and you must solve this Garland Church candle puzzle in Oxenfree 2 to progress. You can’t just light them in any order you fancy though, so let us talk you through the solution.

Garland Church Candle Puzzle Order in Oxenfree 2

To stop the scene from resetting and the candles going out, you must light them in the following order: bottom left, top left, bottom right. We’ve numbered the candles in the screenshot below, to help further illustrate the order you need to light them in.

Image Souce: Night School Studio via Twinfinite

By following this order, all the candles will eventually be lit, before all going out. After which, some rather spooky goings on will take place, but fear not as there aren’t any more puzzles you’ll need to solve in the church. Just go ahead and select the dialog options you see fit for the situation and you’ll be ready to carry on with your adventure in due time.

I did for a moment think that this scene just resets a set amount of times, and that the order doesn’t matter. But in subsequent playthroughs, I tried going for this order immediately and found the visual glitch and blowing out of the candles didn’t happen.

Ultimately, it’s not the end of the world. It doesn’t take a huge amount of time to get to the correct answer by process of elimination. But Riley does walk rather slowly, so if you’d like to save some precious minutes, well… you are very welcome!

Now that all the creepy church antics are over, you’re free to get back to placing that transmitter on the church roof.