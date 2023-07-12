How to Get Into Garland Mine in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals (EMF Booster Puzzle Solution)

The third and final transmitter you’ll need to place on Camena Island is going to end up being in ‘Garland Ghost Town’ on top of the church. To reach the top of the church, you’ll need to head through Garland Mine. Problem is, there’s a boulder blocking the entrance. All hope is not lost, though, as there’s a way you can use the EMF devices around town to get into Garland mine and reach the top of the church in Oxenfree 2.

Unblocking the Garland Mine Entrance in Oxenfree 2

When you first arrive in Garland, you’ll need to head to the post office in the bottom right-hand corner of the town. It’s just beneath the bridge you crossed to reach the town.

Heading inside triggers a camera to take a photo of Riley and Jacob, and Hank will sound off on your radio to make sure you’ve not been breaking his stuff. He’ll let you know that the EMF Boosters around town — of which there were three but one has been broken — allow you to essentially change the year and go back in time. That’s going to be handy for clearing the way into Garland Mine.

EMF Booster 1

Go outside the Post Office and make your way left towards the large, saloon-looking building. You’ll find the first EMF Booster just outside it. Interact with it to bring up four gray boxes, with a number in the second one you can change. Switch the number on this first EMF Booster to 8.

This is because the Town Opened in 1878 and the Mine Collapsed in 1892. So we want to set the year to one between these two.

EMF Booster 2

To the left of this first EMF Booster, you’ll find the ‘tear’ you can use your radio to open up. Go ahead and do so, but don’t head through it yet. Instead, follow the blue cable on the floor up the ladder to the second EMF Booster, just to your right when you reach the top.

This will allow you to change the number in the third grey box, or to put it another way, the third digit in the year. Change the number on this second EMF Booster to 9.

There is a third EMF Booster in the graveyard just above where this second one is, but as it’s broken, you don’t need to waste your time reaching it. Instead, head back down and go through the ‘tear’ or ‘portal’ that we opened up before.

This will now transport you to Garland in the 1890s. Cross the boardwalk to your right and you’ll find Garland Mine unblocked and ready for you to head through.

Now that you’ve opened the way through Garland Mine in Oxenfree 2, you can go ahead and place the third transmitter on top of the church. Easy peasy. Right… right?