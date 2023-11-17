Whenever we talk about role-playing games, we tend to assume these take hundreds of hours to beat. So if you’re wondering just how long Super Mario RPG takes to beat, here’s what you need to know.

Super Mario RPG Game Length and How Long to Beat

We have some good news for you. Super Mario RPG is a pretty short game, and your first playthrough should take around 15 to 20 hours to beat.

During our playthrough, we went through the entire game on Normal difficulty and were able to beat the game at around the 16 hour mark. It’s worth noting that we did spend a little bit of time grinding levels in-between boss fights, though we did not participate in all of the mini-games that Super Mario RPG has to offer. For instance, if you wanted to get a good high score in the minecart mini-game or compose a proper tune with the frogs, your playtime could go way higher.

If you choose to play the game on Breezy difficulty, however, you should be able to beat the game in under 15 hours. Characters gain experience and level much faster on Breezy, allowing you to coast through all of the boss battles with ease.

That being said, this only takes into account your first playthrough. There’s a post-game section to get into after your first run, though this is more of a boss rush mode where you get to engage in rematches with the story bosses on a higher difficulty level with new moves. Completing the post-game will likely add another five or so hours to your playtime, so your mileage may vary.

